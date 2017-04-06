George Takei says what we’re all thinking about Trump’s ‘illegitimate’ presidency — and Gorsuch
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Actor turned activist and internet superstar George Takei went off on President Donald Trump’s appointment to the Supreme Court of the United States.
In a Thursday afternoon tweet, Takei called Judge Niel Gorsuch an “illegitimate justice,” who he believes was appointed “by an illegitimate president.”
Takei went on to say that if it is proven Trump did collude with Russia then Gorsuch’s appointment should be void.
Gorsuch will be an illegitimate justice named by an illegitimate president. If Trump colluded with Russia, his appointments won't count.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 6, 2017
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion