George Takei says what we’re all thinking about Trump’s ‘illegitimate’ presidency — and Gorsuch

George Takei‏ (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Actor turned activist and internet superstar George Takei went off on President Donald Trump’s appointment to the Supreme Court of the United States.

In a Thursday afternoon tweet, Takei called Judge Niel Gorsuch an “illegitimate justice,” who he believes was appointed “by an illegitimate president.”

Takei went on to say that if it is proven Trump did collude with Russia then Gorsuch’s appointment should be void.