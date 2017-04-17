Georgia Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff smacks down Trump over ‘misinformed’ tweet

Jon Ossoff (Photo: Facebook)

With only one day left before the special election in Georgia, President Donald Trump attacked Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff in a Monday morning tweet calling him a “super liberal” who wants to “protect criminals, allow illegal immigration and raise taxes.”

Ossoff shot back with a comment of his own calling the new president “misinformed.”

“While I’m glad the President is interested in the race, he is misinformed,” Ossoff said, according to Ben Jacobs‏ at The Guardian.

“I’m focused on bringing fresh leadership, accountability, and bipartisan problem solving to Washington to cut wasteful spending and grow metro Atlanta’s economy into the Silicon Valley of the South,” he continued.

Ossoff statement on the President's tweet pic.twitter.com/vFIOBQ8eXX — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) April 17, 2017

Democrats are hoping to win the seat left vacant by Tom Price, who left to head the Department of Health and Human Services. While Democrats did not prevail in another special election in Kansas last week, the turnout among Democrats may signal a problem for the GOP, NPR reported.