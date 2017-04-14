Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Georgia election tests Dems’ appeal to the middle

Newsweek

14 Apr 2017 at 12:48 ET                   
Jon Ossoff (Twitter)

Democrat Jon Ossoff introduced himself to voters by asking them to help him “Make Trump furious,” a pitch that’s drawn grassroots support from all over the country for his upstart bid to replace former Congressman Tom Price. But if Ossoff succeeds in winning a majority of votes in the first round of the special election on…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Democratic Rep: Jared Kushner committed perjury by lying on his FBI disclosure forms
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+