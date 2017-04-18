Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Georgia Republicans brace for results of Georgia special congressional election

McClatchy Washington Bureau

18 Apr 2017 at 00:02 ET                   
Jon Ossoff (Photo: Facebook)

Republicans brace for results of Georgia special congressional election

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has been in office fewer than 100 days and already is facing the prospect of a major electoral setback. Or at least Democrats hope so. Voters in a suburban Atlanta congressional district will decide Tuesday whether Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff will win outright a special election for a seat in the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘We’re in the middle of an SNL skit, always’: Don Lemon resigns himself to Trump’s absurd administration
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+