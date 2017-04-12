Germany scolds Sean Spicer over Holocaust gaffes: ‘Nothing good’ comes from Hitler comparisons

David Ferguson 12 Apr 2017 at 10:40 ET

A spokesman for German chancellor Angela Merkel chastised White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer for his mangling on history on Tuesday and his effort to portray Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad as being worse than Adolf Hitler.

The Associated Press reported that Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday that comparing modern day situations to what happened in World War II is a dicey business.

Spicer’s statements, said Seibert, “only shows what is in any case the German government’s position — any comparison of current situations with Nazi crimes leads to nothing good.”

On Tuesday, Spicer made a series of gaffes while attempting to make the case for intervention in Syria and removal of Assad from power.

He claimed Hitler never used chemical weapons against “his own people” like Assad, which set off an uproar that Spicer only worsened with his bumbling half-apologies.

The gaffes came at a time when the White House is rumored to be undergoing seismic shifts in terms of who has President Donald Trump’s ear and who may be on the way out. Spicer may join Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus on the list of White House staffers who are expected to be ending their run soon.