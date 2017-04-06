Girl found living with monkeys in India
A girl living with a group of monkeys in a wildlife sanctuary was found by police near the Nepalese border in India. Now the girl — who didn’t appear to understand any language and was walking on all fours — has been dubbed a “real life Mowgli” after the feral child from Rudyard Kipling’s “Jungle Book.”…
