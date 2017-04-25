Glacier feeds blood-colored waterfall in Antarctica
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Blood Falls in Antarctica is famous for its red flow, but the source of that crimson has been a mystery for many years. Scientists now think they have an answer: The water runs red with a glacier’s blood. Taylor Glacier is feeding the “waterfall,” which is really more like an ooze of briny water that turns…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion