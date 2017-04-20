Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Global fallout’ seen if North Korea crisis escalates

Newsweek

20 Apr 2017 at 12:53 ET                   
This undated file picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on July 28, 2014 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C) with Korean People's Army service personnel in Pyongyang (AFP Photo/)

World powers such as France, Germany, Britain and China have an obligation to stop North Korea from triggering a worldwide crisis over its nuclear weapons program, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, warned Thursday. As tensions between the U.S. and North Korea have risen in recent days, with both nations exchanging increasingly tough warnings…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
BUSTED: Leaked docs show GOP is selling monthly meetings with House leadership staff for just $5,000
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+