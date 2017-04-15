Google searches for ‘World War 3’ on the rise
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The United States bombed caves in eastern Afghanistan, which were believed to be occupied by Islamic State (ISIS) fighters, on Thursday. The move came a week after U.S. airstrikes struck an air force base in Syria, giving rise to speculation over what President Donald Trump’s next step will be. The uncertainty was reflected on the internet,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion