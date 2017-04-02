Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

GOP’s ‘survival of the fittest’ Trumpcare plan died a victim of politics

Newsweek

02 Apr 2017 at 08:16 ET                   
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan of Wisconsin speaking at the 2016 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

GOP’s Medical Darwinism Fell to Politics

This article originally appeared on The Conversation. “We are now contemplating, Heaven save the mark, a bill that would tax the well for the benefit of the ill.” Although that quote reads like it could be part of the Republican repeal-and-replace assault against the Affordable Care Act (ACA), it’s actually from a 1949 editorial in The…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump aide accused of federal ethics violation over threatening tweet
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+