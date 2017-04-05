Quantcast

Gorsuch accused of plagiarism ahead of Senate vote

Newsweek

05 Apr 2017 at 17:08 ET                   
Neil Gorsuch (Photo: Screen capture from ABC.go.com)

Plagiarism allegations have been leveled against Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, amid the Senate’s debate this week over the 10th Circuit Court judge’s confirmation. Reports from Politico and BuzzFeed published late Tuesday night pointed to documents from which Gorsuch is accused of copying for his 2006 book and for an academic…

