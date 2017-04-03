Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Governors warn Trump Justice Department against increased marijuana enforcement

International Business Times

03 Apr 2017 at 18:29 ET                   
Senator Jeff Sessions speaking at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Increased enforcement of federal marijuana laws could lead to dangerous and unintended consequences, the governors of four Western states said in a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday. The governors of the first four states that legalized recreational marijuana use — Alaska, Colorado, Oregon and Washington — sent the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Mercedes-Benz pulls ads from ‘The O’Reilly Factor’ over sexual harassment settlements
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+