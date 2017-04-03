Governors warn Trump Justice Department against increased marijuana enforcement
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Increased enforcement of federal marijuana laws could lead to dangerous and unintended consequences, the governors of four Western states said in a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday. The governors of the first four states that legalized recreational marijuana use — Alaska, Colorado, Oregon and Washington — sent the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion