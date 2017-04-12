Guitarist J. Geils dead at 71
J. Geils, the founder of the J. Geils Band, was found dead in his Groton, Massachusetts, home Tuesday, according to police. He was 71. Gorton police responded to Geils’ house at about 4 p.m. EDT and found the musician unresponsive. The authorities pronounced him dead at the scene. Groton Chief of Police Donald Palma Jr. said…
