Guitarist J. Geils dead at 71

International Business Times

12 Apr 2017 at 07:57 ET                   
John Warren Geils Jr (Twitter)

J. Geils, the founder of the J. Geils Band, was found dead in his Groton, Massachusetts, home Tuesday, according to police. He was 71. Gorton police responded to Geils’ house at about 4 p.m. EDT and found the musician unresponsive. The authorities pronounced him dead at the scene. Groton Chief of Police Donald Palma Jr. said…

