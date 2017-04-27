Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Gun porn’ on campaign trail glamorizes firearms

Newsweek

27 Apr 2017 at 13:40 ET                   
Missouri candidate for U.S. Senate Jason Kander (screen capture)

When describing pornography for his 1964 First Amendment decision, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart famously wrote, “I know it when I see it.” Related: Gun-safety group vows to defeat national reciprocity After 18 years of advocacy work on behalf of gun violence prevention, I’d modify Justice Stewart’s proposition to describing “gun porn.” I know it…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Re-accommodated’ to pet heaven: A third of the animals that died in transit since 2012 flew United
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+