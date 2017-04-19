Guns in America: NRA boosts national reciprocity push
The National Rifle Association is intensifying its push for national concealed carry reciprocity—which President Donald Trump publicly has supported—as measures to allow residents to carry concealed weapons without permits pass through several state legislatures across the country. National reciprocity has long been a priority for the NRA, which says the current system is confusing to law-abiding…
