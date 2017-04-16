Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Guns in America: Supreme Court to consider major gun case

Newsweek

16 Apr 2017 at 12:15 ET                   
Gunshow via flickr user mglasgow

Guns in America: Supreme Court to Consider Gun Case

The U.S. Supreme Court, including the newly confirmed conservative Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, will soon conference to hear arguments in a gun-rights case from California that has the potential to expand the Second Amendment. Related: Supreme Court denies hearing case challenging assault weapons ban In Peruta v. California, the justices would decide whether the Second Amendment…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
North Korea threat risks triggering Trump’s 30-year ‘obsession’ with using nukes: authoritarian regime expert
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+