Guns in America: Supreme Court to consider major gun case
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Guns in America: Supreme Court to Consider Gun Case
The U.S. Supreme Court, including the newly confirmed conservative Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, will soon conference to hear arguments in a gun-rights case from California that has the potential to expand the Second Amendment. Related: Supreme Court denies hearing case challenging assault weapons ban In Peruta v. California, the justices would decide whether the Second Amendment…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion