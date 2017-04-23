‘Happy Days’ star Erin Moran dies at 56

“Happy Days” and “Joanie Loves Chachie” Erin Moran died, according to an exclusive report from TMZ Saturday. She was 56 years old. Moran was best known for playing Joanie Cunnigham on “Happy Days” in the ‘70s. She played the younger sister of director Ron Howard’s character, Richie. Howard did not immediately respond to Moran’s death. READ:…