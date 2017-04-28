Harper Lee facts on her 91st birthday
It is Harper Lee’s birthday today! The renowned Pulitzer prize-winning author would have turned 91 Friday, April 28. Lee is better remembered for “To Kill A Mockingbird,” the classic 1960 novel that questioned racism confronted racism. The novel is still taught in classrooms across the U.S. Lee died at the age of 89 last February in…
