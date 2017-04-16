Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Has the Supreme Court become a political body?

Newsweek

16 Apr 2017 at 10:53 ET                   
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts arrives prior to President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill on Jan. 28, 2014 in Washington, DC (AFP Photo/POOL)

Has the Supreme Court Become a Political Body?

This article originally appeared on The Conversation. As the pinnacle of the judicial branch, the U.S. Supreme Court is necessarily involved in some of the highest-profile, most controversial and most political cases across the country. And it is one of the most widely respected government institutions in the country. Some of its reputation may be because…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘I do a better Yoda’: Fox News host ‘amazes’ his co-hosts with surprise Chewbacca impersonation
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+