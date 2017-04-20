‘He was a menace’: Keith Olbermann says O’Reilly subjected women to harassment as far back as the ’90s

Keith Olbermann (Photo: Screen capture)

You might expect Keith Olbermann to be gleeful that his longtime rival Bill O’Reilly is out of a job — but he’s actually just relieved to see him gone.

In an interview with Yahoo News’ Katie Couric, Olbermann describes how his disdain for O’Reilly has stretched back decades, all the way back to his early days as a sports broadcaster at Fox Sports.

“People thought it was an act,” he said of his adversarial relationship with O’Reilly. “I genuinely thought he was a menace… I had experience with friends of mine who I helped get jobs at Fox when I worked at Fox, who he subjected to… this whole harassment playbook dating back to the ’90s.”

In particular, Olbermann describes one friend of his who entirely left the broadcast news business after just three months at Fox because she didn’t want to deal with men like O’Reilly harassing her.

“This is a long-standing thing,” Olbermann said of O’Reilly’s pattern of harassment. “Like the Roger Ailes story, this is 20 years, probably more, of things like this going on… The number of stories that we know about is a fraction. It could be five percent of the number of women who were either bothered or threatened by Bill O’Reilly.”

Olbermann said that O’Reilly’s firing was inevitable and should have happened much sooner than it did.

Watch the interview below.