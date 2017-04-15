Here are 5 of our solar system’s most important moons
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
5 Of Our Solar System’s Most Important Moons
There are dozens of moons in Earth’s solar system, but not one of them is the same as the next. And because there is so much variety, some of these moons are more important than others, especially for people who are trying to find aliens. Saturn’s moon Enceladus might be hosting life beneath its surface of…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion