Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Here are Sean Spicer’s worst moments defending Trump’s disastrous first 100 days

Newsweek

29 Apr 2017 at 10:21 ET                   
Sean Spicer (screen grab)

Whether you love him or hate him, you can probably agree that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has a tough job. On his best days, he has to get up in front of a room full of reporters and try to explain the intricacies of President Donald Trump’s early morning tweets. On his worst, late-night…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump asked Washington Post to run 2016 electoral map on front page to commemorate first 100 days: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+