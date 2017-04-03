Here is how Trump could make US prisons even worse
How Trump Could Make U.S. Prisons Less Safe
A Trump administration rule blocking federal agencies from filling vacancies could create public safety woes in the nation’s prisons, a bipartisan group of lawmakers told Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a letter Monday. They want the Department of Justice to exempt the Bureau of Prisons from a hiring freeze announced by President Donald Trump during his…
