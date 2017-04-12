Quantcast

Here’s a timeline of Sean Spicer controversies

International Business Times

12 Apr 2017 at 00:02 ET                   
Sean Spicer (CNN/screen grab)

A Timeline Of Sean Spicer Controversies

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was in damage control Tuesday night, hours after he compared Adolf Hitler’s murderous Nazi tactics of the Holocaust to those of the deadly chemical attack launched in Syria last week by its President Bashar al-Assad. The controversy forced Spicer to issue apologies across the board, including a major supporter of…

