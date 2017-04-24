Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Here’s everything Melania Trump has done as first lady

Newsweek

24 Apr 2017 at 17:03 ET                   
Official White House photo of First Lady Melania Trump (cropped)

Melania Trump hasn’t exactly hit the ground running as the new first lady of the United States. Instead of moving with the president to Washington, D.C., she’s stayed in her $100-million Trump Towers penthouse in New York City, chauffeuring her 10-year-old son Barron Trump to private school, preparing his meals and staying out of the political…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Tapper ridicules Trump for ‘cramming like a college kid during finals week’ as 100-day deadline looms
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+