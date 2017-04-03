‘He’s in charge of the world apparently’: Tapper mocks Trump using son-in-law Kushner to solve world’s ills

Jake Tapper (Photo: Screen capture)

CNN host Jake Tapper mocked President Trump for over-using his son-in-law Jared Kushner after it was reported that the President had sent his son-in-law to Iraq on Sunday.

“He has been dispatched to Iraq where he met with the Iraqi prime minister,” Tapper began before listing off Kushner’s other White House assignments.

“He’s also in charge of brokering Middle East peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians, no big deal, that shouldn’t take long at all,” The Lead host continued. “He’s also expected to have a major role in meeting with the Chinese president, also very simple, shouldn’t be complicated. He’s also reinventing the entire U.S. government under the Office of American Innovation.”

“Don’t forget Canada, Mexico,” Bloomberg correspondent Margaret Talev added while laughing.

“Jared Kushner is in charge of the world, apparently,” Tapper puckishly suggested.

Watch the video below via CNN: