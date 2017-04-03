Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘He’s in charge of the world apparently’: Tapper mocks Trump using son-in-law Kushner to solve world’s ills

Tom Boggioni

03 Apr 2017 at 17:51 ET                   
Jake Tapper (Photo: Screen capture)

CNN host Jake Tapper mocked President Trump for over-using his son-in-law Jared Kushner after it was reported that the President had sent his son-in-law to Iraq on Sunday.

“He has been dispatched to Iraq where he met with the Iraqi prime minister,” Tapper began before listing off Kushner’s other White House assignments.

“He’s also in charge of brokering Middle East peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians,  no big deal, that shouldn’t take long at all,” The Lead host continued. “He’s also expected to have a major role in meeting with the Chinese president, also very simple, shouldn’t be complicated. He’s also reinventing the entire U.S. government under the Office of American Innovation.”

“Don’t forget Canada, Mexico,” Bloomberg correspondent Margaret Talev added while laughing.

“Jared Kushner is in charge of the world, apparently,” Tapper puckishly suggested.

Watch the video below via CNN:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
Blackwater founder met in secret with Putin associate as ‘unofficial envoy’ for Trump: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+