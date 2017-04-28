‘He’s not a hero’: GOP strategist shreds ‘contorting’ Trump fans who blame Flynn mess on Obama

Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn addresses the Republican National Convention (Screen cap).

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Thursday sought to blame former President Barack Obama for President Donald Trump’s decision to appoint Mike Flynn as national security adviser without doing any kind of vetting.

While many of Trump’s fans have quickly tried to adopt this line of attack by blaming Obama for Trump’s decision to appoint Flynn, Republican strategist Rick Wilson believes they are just setting themselves up for future embarrassment.

In a tweet storm about the Flynn scandal posted on Friday morning, Wilson warned Trump fans that they would look foolish if they continued to blame Obama for Trump’s very clear mistakes.

“Please stop,” he wrote. “You’re embarrassing yourselves. Honestly. Have a little shred dignity.”

Wilson noted that many Trump fans wound up with egg on their faces when they bought Rep. Devin Nunes’ stories about former Obama National Security Adviser Susan Rice inappropriately “unmasking” Trump transition officials — despite the fact that a bipartisan review of her actions has found that she did absolutely nothing wrong.

He then said that Flynn at the moment has the look of a cornered animal — and he won’t hesitate to flip on Trump if he has the goods on him.

“Flynn is going to realize the FBI is taking a scalp in this business, and he’d rather it not be his own,” Wilson wrote. “He’s either a target or a cooperating witness. Who do you think he’s going to rat out? He’s not a hero.”

Read the whole tweet storm below.

2/ Please stop. You're embarrassing yourselves. Honestly. Have a little shred dignity. Remember when you ran with the silly Nunes thing? — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 28, 2017

4/ …Flynn is going to realize the FBI is taking a scalp in this business, and he'd rather it not be his own. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 28, 2017