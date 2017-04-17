‘He’s playing a character’: Alex Jones’s lawyer says it’s all an act in child custody battle defense

Alex Jones (Screenshot)

Right-wing radio host Alex Jones will be locked into a child custody trial for the next few weeks in Austin, Texas, according to The Austin American-Statesman. But his attorneys are making the argument that Jones shouldn’t be judged by his on-air persona.

“He’s not a stable person,” said Kelly Jones in an emotional pretrial testimony. “He says he wants to break Alec Baldwin’s neck. He wants J-Lo to get raped. I’m concerned that he is engaged in felonious behavior, threatening a member of Congress.”

Mrs. Jones is referring to her husband’s comments about Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) who is heading the Democrat’s side of the Russia investigation.

“He broadcasts from home,” she continued. “The children are there, watching him broadcast.”

She is seeking sole custody of their 14-year-old son and 9- and 12-year-old daughters.

“This case is not about Infowars, and I don’t want it to be about Infowars,” District Judge Orlinda Naranjo said to the legal team of the couple. “I am in control of this court, not your clients.”

Alex Jones’ attorney Randall Wilhite explained that he shouldn’t be judged on things like Pizzagate, which prompted one man to walk into to Comet Ping Pong pizza parlor with a gun ready to open fire.

“He’s playing a character,” Wilhite said of Jones. “He is a performance artist.”

Kelly Jones’ attorney showed a clip from a July 2015 broadcast in which Jones had his 12-year-old son play some of the videos he made for InfoWars, saying that the team has taken the child “under their wing.”

“He is undoubtedly cut out for this, and I intend for him to eclipse what I’ve done. He’s a way greater person than I was at 12,” Alex Jones said to his son in the video. “I love you so much, and I didn’t mean to get you up here, sweetheart, and tell people how much I love you, but you’re so handsome, and you’re a good little knight who’s going to grow up, I know, to be a great fighter against the enemy.”

Alex Jones’ attorney called it “good stuff” but Kelly Jones attorney explained he was laying the groundwork for the argument that there isn’t a difference between Alex Jones the Infowarrior and Alex Jones the father.

“This is the world he has planned for his kids,” Kelly Jones’ attorney said. He went on to quote Mr. Jones at a recent hearing in which he swore that what he says on air is what he actually believes and not a character as the host’s attorney claimed.