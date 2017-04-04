Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

HHS head Tom Price pockets $150,000 windfall on stock sale

Pro Publica

04 Apr 2017 at 01:09 ET                   
Rep. Tom Price (MSNBC)

Tom Price’s $150,000-Plus Stock Windfall

Tom Price doesn’t appear to have suffered a financial hit when he fulfilled his pledge to sell off some assets as the new head of the Department of Health and Human Services. On one transaction alone, Price made a profit of more than $150,000 on shares he held in a tiny Australian biotech company, according to…

About the Author
ProPublica is an independent, non-profit newsroom that produces investigative journalism in the public interest. Our work focuses exclusively on truly important stories, stories with “moral force.” We do this by producing journalism that shines a light on exploitation of the weak by the strong and on the failures of those with power to vindicate the trust placed in them.
Next on Raw Story >
White House aides meet with GOP lawmakers in attempt to resuscitate Trumpcare
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+