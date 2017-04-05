Hillary Clinton may not return to her Foundation
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton may not return to the Clinton Foundation after her loss to President Donald Trump in the 2016 election, The Hill reported Wednesday, citing sources close to the Democrat. During the run up to the presidential election last year, Clinton and the family-run foundation faced criticism over possible conflicts of interest.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion