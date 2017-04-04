Hit-and-run accidents fell in California after undocumented immigrants got licenses: study
LOS ANGELES — A California law giving immigrants here illegally the ability to get driver’s licenses appears to have helped decrease hit-and-run accidents, according to a Stanford University study released Monday. The controversial law, part of a larger effort by state officials to provide rights and services to California residents in the country illegally, resulted in…
