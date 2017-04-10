Quantcast

Hold United ‘accountable’ for pulling passenger off plane: airport workers union

NJ.com

10 Apr 2017 at 22:18 ET                   
FILE PHOTO - A United Airlines Boeing 787 taxis as a United Airlines Boeing 767 lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, U.S. on February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Louis Nastro/File Photo

Hold United ‘accountable’ for pulling man off flight, union says

The union representing airport workers issued a statement against United Airlines for having a passenger forcibly removed from one of its flights. In its statement issued Monday, the Service Employees International Union said its members were holding United accountable for its actions. Video posted to social media on Sunday showed a man being dragged off a…

