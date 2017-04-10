Hold United ‘accountable’ for pulling passenger off plane: airport workers union
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Hold United ‘accountable’ for pulling man off flight, union says
The union representing airport workers issued a statement against United Airlines for having a passenger forcibly removed from one of its flights. In its statement issued Monday, the Service Employees International Union said its members were holding United accountable for its actions. Video posted to social media on Sunday showed a man being dragged off a…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion