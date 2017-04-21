Quantcast

House GOP: Let’s listen to Alan Greenspan — and forget the financial meltdown

International Business Times

21 Apr 2017 at 15:37 ET                   
Alan Greenspan

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan has been widely blamed for championing deregulatory policies that critics say led to the financial crisis of 2008 and subsequent recession. Now, though, House Republican leaders are publicly touting Greenspan’s call for deregulation as the reason to get rid of post-crisis financial regulations that are designed to prevent another meltdown…

