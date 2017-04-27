‘House Of Cards’ EP reveals how Frank is different from Trump
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
“House of Cards” star Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) has long been compared to President Donald Trump, but executive producer Melissa James Gibson does not think they’re similar at all. Gibson said the show’s parallelism to real life is sometimes uncanny, but they did not create Underwood to become Trump’s fictional counterpart. “Sure, the resonance sometimes feels…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion