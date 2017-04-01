Houston doctors facing deportation by immigration officials
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Two Indian doctors living and working in Houston were threatened with deportation by immigration officials on Thursday after their travel documents expired due to a technical error with their paperwork. The duo, also married with two small children, were later given a temporary, 90-day reprieve so they could sort out paperwork that would enable them to…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion