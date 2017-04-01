Quantcast

Houston doctors facing deportation by immigration officials

International Business Times

01 Apr 2017 at 09:11 ET                   
Doctor consulting with a patient (Shutterstock)

Two Indian doctors living and working in Houston were threatened with deportation by immigration officials on Thursday after their travel documents expired due to a technical error with their paperwork. The duo, also married with two small children, were later given a temporary, 90-day reprieve so they could sort out paperwork that would enable them to…

