How a cross burning in Florida sparked a federal probe
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The trouble on Seward Drive began at least six months before the Halloween party that led directly to the cross burning. Starting in the spring of 2012, there was open hostility among some of the predominantly white residents toward the black people moving into one of the small homes on their block in Port Richey, Florida.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion