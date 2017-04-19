How did Gov. Cuomo make $783,000 in royalties from a book that sold only 3,200 copies?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Fox News Channel parent News Corporation may be wrapped up in the sexual harassment accusations surrounding host Bill O’Reilly, but the company is facing another long-running scandal involving what appear to be exuberant payments to a Democrat. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose memoir was published by the News Corp.-owned HarperCollins in 2014, saw his gross…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion