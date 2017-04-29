Quantcast

How Ellen DeGeneres’ coming out changed my life

Newsweek

29 Apr 2017 at 09:18 ET                   
Ellen DeGeneres-Facebook

I’m a writer. I’m a comic. I’m a Jew. I’m a Midwesterner. And I’m gay. The latter of which I’m only able to openly be, and include into my work in an honest way, because of Ellen DeGeneres. I was 14 when Ellen DeGeneres and her character Ellen Morgan from Ellen simultaneously came out as gay…

