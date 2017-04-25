Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

How First Lady Melania Trump compares to Michelle Obama

Newsweek

25 Apr 2017 at 14:40 ET                   
Melania Trump and Michelle Obama (cnn.com)

Just like “the girl from the south side” who came before her, Melania Trump’s rise to first lady was entirely unprecedented, and no less fascinating to witness in its own right. Nearly 100 days into her new role, the Slovenian former model is still finding her footing as first lady while balancing the demands of motherhood,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Cybersecurity expert: Russia’s info war treats your brain as ‘the most exploitable device on the planet’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+