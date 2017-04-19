How humans have fought over — and weaponized — water

A timeline of all the reasons we’ve gone to battle over the H2O. Yuriy Khimanin via Unsplash From ancient Rome to 20th-century L.A. Whether we’re poisoning, drowning, or dehydrating our enemies into submission, we humans have long waged war over water. Standing Rock is just the latest. 595-685 B.C. — Amphicitionic League vs. Kirrans Pilgrims visiting…