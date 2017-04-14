Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

How much time does Trump spend at Mar-a-Lago?

International Business Times

14 Apr 2017 at 14:24 ET                   
Donald Trump speaks at the Mar-A-Lago on New Year's Eve (Screenshot, Palm Beach Daily News)

President Donald Trump dubbed his Mar-a-Lago resort the “Winter White House” just days before taking office in January. But a month into his presidency he seemed to rename his Florida retreat the “Southern White House,” presumably because Trump realized the “winter” name was limiting: it’s now April and Trump hasn’t shown any signs of cutting back…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Samuel L. Jackson evokes ‘Pulp Fiction’ in radio ad for Georgia election that has GOP on edge
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+