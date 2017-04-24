Quantcast

How prepared are we for a nuclear blast? Drills this week aim to find out

NJ.com

24 Apr 2017 at 07:46 ET                   
Explosion nuclear bomb in ocean (Shutterstock).

JERSEY CITY — Hudson County, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, FEMA and other entities will conduct a response drill to a nuclear explosion in the New York/New Jersey area, authorities said today. The aim of the exercise, dubbed Gotham Shield, is “to expand the ability at local and national levels to coordinate an effect a large-scale…

