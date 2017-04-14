Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

How social media turned United’s PR flub into a firestorm

The Conversation

14 Apr 2017 at 08:31 ET                   
A passenger of a United Airlines flight after he was forcibly removed from his seat by security officers (Screen cap).

By Anjana Susarla, Associate Professor of Information Systems, Michigan State University. Recent PR stumbles by United Airlines and Uber illustrate the challenges for businesses in an age when citizen activism is amplified by social media. Incidents that not so long ago would have been relatively isolated are inflaming public sentiment at a breathtaking pace, catching companies…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump’s ‘expanded’ Border Patrol is losing employees faster than it can hire new ones
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+