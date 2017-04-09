Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

How to survive Mercury retrograde

International Business Times

09 Apr 2017 at 16:48 ET                   
'Sun rising over Mercury' [Shutterstock]

Get ready: The second Mercury retrograde cycle of the year is coming Sunday. For the next three weeks, the planet Mercury will be in retrograde, meaning it will appear to move backward in an opposite direction from Earth. And though astronomy experts reject the notion that the planetary movement has any impact — “The idea that…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump team sends conflicting messages on US goals in Syria
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+