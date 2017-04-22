How United Airlines can regain customer trust
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
How United, Wells Fargo Can Regain Customers Trust
This article originally appeared on The Conversation. It’s every CEO’s worst nightmare: For whatever reason, the CEO’s company is engulfed in negative publicity that threatens to damage its brand name, harm sales and alienate customers for months or even years to come. The negative publicity can hit suddenly, seemingly out of the blue, or it can…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion