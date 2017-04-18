How will the federal government protect nuclear safety with an anti-regulation administration?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
How will the federal government protect nuclear safety in an anti-regulatory climate?
By William J. Kinsella, Professor, Department of Communication, North Carolina State University. Highly radioactive used nuclear fuel stored underwater at Unit 2, Brunswick Nuclear Power Plant, Southport, North Carolina. NRC/Flickr, CC BY The Trump administration and congressional Republicans have undertaken a wide-ranging effort to shrink the federal government’s regulatory footprint. Much attention has focused on high-profile…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion