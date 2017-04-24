Hubble spies a nebula surrounding a nearby Wolf-Rayet star
Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope have captured a stunning image of a nebula located 5,200 light-years from Earth. Located in the direction of the constellation Canis Major, the nebula enshrouds a large, bright star named EZ Canis Majoris. “EZ Canis Majoris is responsible for creating the bubble of Sh2-308 — the star threw off its…
