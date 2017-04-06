Hyperloop unveils 11 potential US routes
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Proposals to connect U.S. cities with a Hyperloop network have been announced by a startup developing the ultra-fast transport system. Hyperloop One unveiled 11 potential routes of the 760-miles-per-hour vacuum tube transportation which was first envisioned by U.S. entrepreneur Elon Musk in 2013. The routes were submitted by participants in the Hyperloop One Global Challenge, where…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion