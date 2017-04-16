‘I do a better Yoda’: Fox News host ‘amazes’ his co-hosts with surprise Chewbacca impersonation

Pete Hegseth, Abby Huntsman and Jon Scott (Fox News/screen grab)

Fox News host Jon Scott performed what his colleagues called an “amazing” impersonation of Star Wars character Chewbacca on Easter sunday.

During a segment about the first trailer from the upcoming movie Star Wars: Episode 8: The Last Jedi, Scott revealed that the wookie impersonation was bit hit with his kids.

“I have to kind of warm up for it,” Scott complained before groaning a series Chewbacca-like noises. “That’s the best I can do on short notice. You really have to let me warm up.”

“You nailed it,” co-host Abby Huntsman insisted.

“In my defense, I do a better Yoda,” Scott concluded.

Watch the video below.