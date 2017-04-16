Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘I do a better Yoda’: Fox News host ‘amazes’ his co-hosts with surprise Chewbacca impersonation

David Edwards

16 Apr 2017 at 10:20 ET                   
Pete Hegseth, Abby Huntsman and Jon Scott (Fox News/screen grab)

Fox News host Jon Scott performed what his colleagues called an “amazing” impersonation of Star Wars character Chewbacca on Easter sunday.

During a segment about the first trailer from the upcoming movie Star Wars: Episode 8: The Last Jedi, Scott revealed that the wookie impersonation was bit hit with his kids.

“I have to kind of warm up for it,” Scott complained before groaning a series Chewbacca-like noises. “That’s the best I can do on short notice. You really have to let me warm up.”

“You nailed it,” co-host Abby Huntsman insisted.

“In my defense, I do a better Yoda,” Scott concluded.

Watch the video below.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Next on Raw Story >
Trump lashes out at protesters wanting to see his tax returns after he ‘easily won the Electoral College’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+