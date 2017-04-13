‘I don’t have a dressing room’: Tomi Lahren explains why she’s ‘fired’ even though she still gets a paycheck

Tomi Lahren (Screengrab)

In an interview that aired Thursday morning, conservative commentator Tomi Lahren spoke with ABC “Nightline” host Byron Pitts about her wrongful termination lawsuit against “The Blaze” and Glenn Beck.

The pair discussed the fallout from Lahren’s appearance on “The View” last month, where the conservative darling divulged herself as a pro-choice conservative. Her admission invited significant criticism, prompting Beck to suspend her show “The Blaze” show—a decision Lahren alleges was a direct result of her views on abortion.

“This is not about politics,” Lahren told Pitts. “This is about someone who had an opposing viewpoint that has been silenced and sidelined and thrown away.”

Pitts asked Lahren to explain if her contract was actually terminated, or simply suspended, a clarification pertinent to her “wrongful termination” lawsuit.

“I get up in the morning and I don’t have a job to go to,” Lahren said. “I don’t sit down in my chair and deliver my final thoughts. I don’t have a dressing room.”

“So, I’m terminated, I’m fired,” she declared. Asked by Pitts if she still receives a paycheck, Lahren conceded, “Yeah they’re still paying me.”

“In my neighborhood, when you’re fired, that means they stop paying you,” Pitts replied.

Lahren said from where she’s standing, she’s contractually supposed to be permitted to star in a political talk show.

“I no longer get to do that,” Lahren lamented, later claiming, “I was silenced.”

Pitts asked the conservative provocateur about her highly-criticized and since-deleted tweet calling the Black Lives Matter movement the “new Klu Klux Klan.”

“Do you regret it?” Pitts asked.

Though she deleted the tweet, Lahren said she stands by her “thought process behind it, and [would] like to explain it further.”

“Please,” Pitts shot back. ”What’s the thought process behind it?”

“I’d love to have a show where I can discuss all these things with you,” Lahren said, though she declined to use the platform he was providing to expand upon her argument. Instead, she complained that her “ability to work” and “ability to have [a] voice” have been “wrongfully” stripped from her by “The Blaze.”

“I don’t consider myself a feminist, but boy, I will not lay down and play dead,” Lahren said, presumably suggesting that women who don’t consider themselves feminists may “play dead” in the face of such adversity.

“Ever,” Lahren added.

Watch the video below, via ABC: